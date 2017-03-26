Paul Scholes believes that Wayne Rooney has it in him to win back his place in Manchester United's starting lineup and in turn return to the England senior fold.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged former teammate Wayne Rooney to prolong his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.

The 31-year-old's Red Devils future currently looks bleak after losing his place in the starting lineup earlier this campaign, largely being forced to settle for cameo appearances from the bench.

Rooney was tipped with making a switch to the Chinese Super League in January and could still be open to taking up a big payday in the Far East later this year, while former club Everton are also understood to be in the running to land his signature.

Scholes is not sure whether departing this summer would be the right choice, however, telling BBC Sport: "I don't want him to go to another English club, I hope he gets back in the United team.

"If he gets back in the United team then he is straight back into the England side. He's got great experience and he can pass knowledge on to young players."

Rooney was overlooked for inclusion by Gareth Southgate in his first squad as permanent England manager, but has been told that he could still force his way back into the fold.