Report: Wayne Rooney likely to join Everton as Manchester United consider waiving fee

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Wayne Rooney is reportedly likely to return to Everton if he leaves Manchester United this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 09:35 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has reportedly put Everton as his first-choice club if he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The England skipper was heavily linked with a switch to the lucrative Chinese Super League in the winter transfer window, but a move never materialised.

Rooney attempted to calm speculation in February by releasing a statement insisting that he is committed to United, but his future remains a talking point.

According to The Independent, a deal for Rooney to return to his boyhood club is likely to happen at the end of the season, and United are even considering waiving a transfer fee.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are prepared to offer the 31-year-old forward £150,000 a week, which is believed to be half of what he currently earns at Old Trafford, but the player is willing to take a pay cut.

Rooney, who began his career at Everton before quickly earning himself a move to United in 2004, has struggled for first-team action under manager Jose Mourinho this season having started just nine Premier League games.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: West Ham want Wayne Rooney
>
