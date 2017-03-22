Wayne Rooney is reportedly likely to return to Everton if he leaves Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has reportedly put Everton as his first-choice club if he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The England skipper was heavily linked with a switch to the lucrative Chinese Super League in the winter transfer window, but a move never materialised.

Rooney attempted to calm speculation in February by releasing a statement insisting that he is committed to United, but his future remains a talking point.

According to The Independent, a deal for Rooney to return to his boyhood club is likely to happen at the end of the season, and United are even considering waiving a transfer fee.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are prepared to offer the 31-year-old forward £150,000 a week, which is believed to be half of what he currently earns at Old Trafford, but the player is willing to take a pay cut.

Rooney, who began his career at Everton before quickly earning himself a move to United in 2004, has struggled for first-team action under manager Jose Mourinho this season having started just nine Premier League games.