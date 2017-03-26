Harry Winks eyes spot in England senior squad

Harry Winks of England during the England v Belgium - U18 International Friendly match at St Georges Park on February 18, 2014
Harry Winks will take things on a 'game-by-game basis' as he looks to nail down a regular starting spot for Tottenham Hotspur and break into the England senior squad.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has said that he is hoping to use England Under-21s as a springboard into the senior squad under the watch of Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old has featured just twice for the age-grade side, making the second of those appearances in the 1-0 defeat to Germany in a friendly on Friday evening.

Winks has impressed for club side Spurs this season and is now looking to do likewise on the international stage, admitting that the opportunities being given to young players to impress under senior boss Southgate is providing him with hope.

"The manager has told us that there are opportunities there," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "As long as we keep performing for club and country and doing well, then the opportunity is there to take. With someone like Gareth in charge, he likes young players and he's keen to bring us through and give us opportunities.

"You could see that the other night [in the senior game against Germany]. We had a lot of young players playing and it's just down to us really, whether we perform at club level to get the call-up. My next step is to take it game by game, whether that's for the U21s here or for Tottenham back at home.

"I'm quite young and all I can do is perform when I'm given the opportunities, I can't read the future and I can't say I should be here or I should be there."

Winks has made 32 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, including two starts in the Premier League and a couple in the Champions League.

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Wayne Rooney still in Southgate's plans
