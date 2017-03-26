World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Joe Hart to captain England against Lithuania

England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Joe Hart will captain the team during Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 16:22 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Joe Hart will captain the team during Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania.

Usual captain Wayne Rooney was left out of Southgate's squad while deputy Jordan Henderson is currently injured, leaving Gary Cahill to lead the team out during Wednesday's friendly against Germany.

Cahill is suspended for Sunday's match at Wembley, though, and Southgate will hand the armband to Hart on what will be the goalkeeper's 70th cap.

"Joe is our most-capped international and showed maturity since last summer's (European Championship) disappointment. We'll have to pay attention to their wide players. They're good in counter-attack and against Scotland scored with some good interplay with their front players," he told reporters.

"We'll have to make sure our attention is correct on set-plays. They'll be the key areas for us. We want to play with a good tempo and press with a good tempo but also have calmness. Against Germany I thought we played with controlled aggression without the ball...sometimes just having that calmness in the opposite half of the pitch is a good reminder for us.

"It's important to make good decisions and we are capable of doing that. There's no need to rush those things if we haven't scored in the first 25-30 minutes. We need to make sure we make good chances rather than shots we don't need to take on, move the ball quickly but in a controlled manner."

Only Gordon Banks, David Seaman and Peter Shilton have kept goal for England more times than Hart.

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
