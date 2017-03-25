Full-back Ryan Bertrand is a big fan of Gareth Southgate's decision to pass down more responsibility to England's players on the pitch.

England defender Ryan Bertrand has said that the approach adopted by new manager Gareth Southgate is like "a breath of fresh air" for him and his teammates.

The Three Lions boss has given each of his players more responsibility on the field since taking charge, first on a caretaker basis and then permanently after being brought in to replace Sam Allardyce in October.

Southampton full-back Bertrand has already been won over by Southgate's methods and believes that it is helping to get the most out of individuals, as England attempt to maintain their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying when coming up against Lithuania on Sunday night.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to be part of an England team where he gives us the mantle," he told reporters. "We leave no stone unturned, tactically, but he also allows us to express ourselves and encourages us to do that.

"There's more responsibility within the group. Every time we have meetings, it's very mutual. Thoughts are shared between the team and the coaching staff. We're encouraged to dissect things and come to conclusions ourselves, reflect as a whole rather than being solely led by the manager."

Bertrand has won 11 senior England caps, the most recent of which came during the 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany on Wednesday evening.