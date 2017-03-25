Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has no complaints about representing the Three Lions' age-grade side at this summer's U21 Euro 2017 tournament.

The Manchester United striker has earned seven caps for the senior side since making his memorable breakthrough 13 months ago, including two outings at the European Championship finals.

Rashford is expected to take part in the age-grade version of the competition in June, however, and he is relishing the chance to gain further tournament experience during the two-week event in Poland if given the nod by Aidy Boothroyd.

"It is up to the coaching staff and the managers to decide if I go to that," he told reporters. "But if I do go, I'll be approaching it with the same attitude as I do to the seniors. It is exciting times.

"Getting tournament experience is massive, as long as everything is aiming towards the long-term objective. We obviously want to be successful and win trophies."

Rashford is in contention to start the senior side's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.