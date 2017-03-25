Marcus Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21s in summer tournament

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has no complaints about representing the Three Lions' age-grade side at this summer's U21 Euro 2017 tournament.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Marcus Rashford has insisted that he is more than happy to drop back down to Under-21s level to represent England in this summer's U21 Euro 2017 tournament.

The Manchester United striker has earned seven caps for the senior side since making his memorable breakthrough 13 months ago, including two outings at the European Championship finals.

Rashford is expected to take part in the age-grade version of the competition in June, however, and he is relishing the chance to gain further tournament experience during the two-week event in Poland if given the nod by Aidy Boothroyd.

"It is up to the coaching staff and the managers to decide if I go to that," he told reporters. "But if I do go, I'll be approaching it with the same attitude as I do to the seniors. It is exciting times.

"Getting tournament experience is massive, as long as everything is aiming towards the long-term objective. We obviously want to be successful and win trophies."

Rashford is in contention to start the senior side's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford trains with England ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia
Read Next:
FA: 'England youngsters need tournament experience'
>
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Aidy Boothroyd, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Bryan Robson: 'Michael Carrick deserves another year at Manchester United'
 Chris Smalling of England celebrates as he scores against Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016
Gareth Southgate reveals Chris Smalling "knock"
Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21sMartial "really keen" to stay at Man UnitedMan United to profit from Keane transfer?United looking at Marcelo Brozovic?Pogba injury 'not as bad as first feared'
Michael Keane happy to prove United wrongReport: Mourinho pushing through Perisic dealVidic backs under-fire Paul PogbaMan United 'closing on Griezmann'Mourinho hits out at pampered youngsters
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
 Chris Smalling of England celebrates as he scores against Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016
Gareth Southgate reveals Chris Smalling "knock"
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Marcus Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21s in summer tournament
Bertrand: 'Southgate a breath of fresh air'Joe Hart to captain EnglandPreview: England vs. LithuaniaRobson: 'Alli can have major England role'Michael Keane happy to prove United wrong
Eric Dier "would love" England captaincyDier: Iceland loss a "painful reminder"Gibson receives first senior England call-upEngland must hit goal trail against LithuaniaFA chairman slams "disrespectful" England fans
> England Homepage
More England Under-21s News
England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Marcus Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21s in summer tournament
 England Under-21s defender Jack Stephens in action during his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: Nadiem Amiri strike sees off England Under-21s
 Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Joe Gomez, Cauley Woodrow, Harry Winks in England Under-21s squad
Boothroyd named England U21 bossWarburton not ready for England U21 rolePearce keen on return to England Under-21sEngland U21s drawn alongside Euro hosts PolandSouthgate 'nears permanent England job'
Boothroyd: 'England U21s have matured'Result: England U21s strike late to beat ItalyTeam News: Ward-Prowse to lead England U21s at St Mary'sFA: 'England youngsters need tournament experience'Onomah: 'I need to add goals to my game'
> England Under-21s Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 