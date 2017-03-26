Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reportedly keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, with a view to a bid should the Black Cats suffer relegation.

The 34-year-old has scored 14 times in 28 Premier League appearances this season, but admitted earlier this week that he might have to leave the Stadium of Light if the club are relegated this term.

According to The Sun, Eddie Howe is eager to snap up the veteran forward should the Black Cats slip into the Championship at the end of the season.

The report also believes that there is interest in Defoe from former club West Ham United, as well as the Chinese Super League, but the player is said to favour a stay on these shores.

Defoe, who is in the current England squad, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Dean Court early in his career, scoring his first senior league goal while in Cherries colours and finishing his stint with 18 goals in 29 league appearances.