New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reportedly keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, with a view to a bid should the Black Cats suffer relegation.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 10:40 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has emerged as a transfer target for Bournemouth, according to reports.

The 34-year-old has scored 14 times in 28 Premier League appearances this season, but admitted earlier this week that he might have to leave the Stadium of Light if the club are relegated this term.

According to The Sun, Eddie Howe is eager to snap up the veteran forward should the Black Cats slip into the Championship at the end of the season.

The report also believes that there is interest in Defoe from former club West Ham United, as well as the Chinese Super League, but the player is said to favour a stay on these shores.

Defoe, who is in the current England squad, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Dean Court early in his career, scoring his first senior league goal while in Cherries colours and finishing his stint with 18 goals in 29 league appearances.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Howe: 'Man Utd draw was turning point'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Sebastian Larsson: "I hope to play on for another few years"
 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Report: Everton interested in England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford
Henderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Adnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardLarsson "very relaxed" over futureReport: West Ham want Defoe on a freeDefoe 'should have joined West Ham'
Van Aanholt: 'Palace feels like home'Report: Moyes has backing of Sunderland boardDefoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePickford: 'Sunderland still believe'Result: Sunderland, Burnley play out goalless draw
> Sunderland Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Report: Bournemouth considering Jermain Defoe bid should Sunderland go down
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Eddie Howe: 'Manchester United draw was turning point'
Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'Howe: 'Bournemouth not feeling safe yet'Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victoryResult: Afobe sends Bournemouth further clearTeam News: Arter misses out for Bournemouth
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happenedEddie Howe looking to build on momentumHarry Arter a doubt for BournemouthHowe surprised by Wilshere England snubFernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 