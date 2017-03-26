Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Gareth Southgate reveals Chris Smalling "knock"

Chris Smalling of England celebrates as he scores against Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016
England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that Chris Smalling picked up a "knock" during the closing stages of his side's 1-0 defeat to Germany.
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Chris Smalling suffered a "knock" during the closing stages of Wednesday's international friendly defeat to Germany.

The Manchester United defender was replaced by John Stones in the 84th minute of the match in Dortmund and will now miss Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania at Wembley.

Southgate was unable to reveal the full extent of the injury, but suggested that it is not a serious problem.

"He picked up a knock towards the end of the game in Germany. After assessment, he wouldn't be ready for tomorrow," he told reporters.

Smalling's injury could see Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson handed a debut, with Gary Cahill also unavailable due to suspension.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
