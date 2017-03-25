Michael Carrick warrants another new contract at Manchester United to take him into a 12th year with the club, according to Bryan Robson.

The former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is into the final few months of his current deal at Old Trafford and has yet to be offered fresh terms.

Robson insists that Carrick is worthy of a place in boss Jose Mourinho's squad for at least another year, however, having played an important midfield role this term in his 25 appearances.

"Michael's 35 – for me, the way he's played this season and the influence he's had on the team has been pretty good," Robson told Omnisport.

"I'm not bothered about the age, it's about the desire of a player and how he looks after himself. So for me I think Michael deserves maybe another year and I can see Man United doing that."

It was recently announced that Carrick, who is on the radar of Chinese Super League clubs, will be rewarded for his 11 years of service at United with a testimonial this summer.