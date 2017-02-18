Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson hails "terrific" Zlatan Ibrahimovic for bringing "personality" to Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has paid tribute to "terrific" Zlatan Ibrahimovic for bringing "personality" to Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 23 goals in 35 appearances for Man United this season and struck a hat-trick in their Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne on Thursday night.

The experienced Swede, who has also netted 15 times in 24 league appearances, has 'brought personality' as well as goals to the Red Devils this season, according to club legend Robson.

"Ibrahimovic has been terrific. He has an unbelievable record whichever league he's played in," Robson told Omnisport.

"He's a personality and that's what he has brought to Man United. It's rubbed off on the other players and has improved their performance. It's great that he is up to 20 goals already in all competitions and that's why he's been brought to the club."

Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France during an illustrious career which began at Malmo, while his first Man United trophy was the Community Shield back in August.