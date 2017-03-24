New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United plotting summer move for Marcelo Brozovic?

Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Manchester United could be exploring the possibility of bringing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Old Trafford, according to a report in the press.
Manchester United could reportedly be keen on exploring the possibility of bringing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Old Trafford this summer.

It has been widely reported that Brozovic's agent has held talks with a number of English clubs about the 24-year-old's future, following his impressive season at the Italian giants.

According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho's United are now considered to be one of Brozovic's main suitors, although there could potentially be interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea who looked at the midfielder last summer.

It has already been revealed that the creative man has a release clause in the region of £43m, as part of a current contract that runs until 2021.

Brozovic has made 25 appearances for Inter this season, scoring five goals along the way.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Report: Mourinho pushing through Perisic deal
