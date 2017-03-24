Manchester United could be exploring the possibility of bringing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Old Trafford, according to a report in the press.

It has been widely reported that Brozovic's agent has held talks with a number of English clubs about the 24-year-old's future, following his impressive season at the Italian giants.

According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho's United are now considered to be one of Brozovic's main suitors, although there could potentially be interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea who looked at the midfielder last summer.

It has already been revealed that the creative man has a release clause in the region of £43m, as part of a current contract that runs until 2021.

Brozovic has made 25 appearances for Inter this season, scoring five goals along the way.