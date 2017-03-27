Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez says that Antoine Griezmann is happy at the club, despite reported interest from the Premier League.

Griezmann has been linked with a big-money move to either Manchester United or Chelsea, but Niguez has suggested that his teammate could still remain in La Liga.

The 22-year-old told Goal.com: "Will Griezmann be here next year? We do not know that. Neither you nor me, but every time he talks, he always shows his appreciation to the club,

"He is happy, he is happy with the players, his life in Madrid is very beautiful, and he is very happy. I think he's happy."

Griezmann has scored 79 goals in 147 appearances for Atletico since joining from Real Sociedad in 2014.