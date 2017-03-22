Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger has plenty left to offer'

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that Bastian Schweinsteiger has "plenty left" to offer despite the club letting him leave for the MLS.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 14:31 UK

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said that Bastian Schweinsteiger has "plenty left" to offer following his move to Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 and was a regular in the starting XI for the first half of the season under Louis van Gaal before beginning to slip down the pecking order.

The 32-year-old was completely cast aside upon Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club last summer, making only four cup appearances all season before sealing a move to the MLS.

"I think there's plenty left. Unfortunately, he had an injury last season and he was out for a while and when he came back we had a new manager and the new manager, Jose [Mourinho], had his own ideas," Ferguson told ESPN.

"His move will come at the right time for him. He's a huge figure. He's very popular with the United players and fans, and he'll make an impact."

Schweinsteiger made just 35 appearances across all competitions during his time at United, scoring two goals.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man United
>
View our homepages for Alex Ferguson, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Pep Guardiola feud still motivates me'
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
Ferguson: 'Schweinsteiger has plenty left'Ferguson: 'Man Utd have great chance to win EL'Herrera hints David de Gea could leavePhil Jones facing four-week layoff?Report: Rooney likely to join Everton
Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'Chelsea 'agree terms with Bakayoko'Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'Griezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Phil Jones released from England squad
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chicago Fire News
Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger has plenty left to offer'
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Joachim Low: 'Manchester United could have used Bastian Schweinsteiger'
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS move
Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man UnitedBastian Schweinsteiger agrees MLS switch?Schweinsteiger in talks over MLS move?Result: NY Red Bulls win Supporters Shield
Result: DC United second after Chicago victoryMLS roundup: Revolution lose out to FireResult: Altidore strike sees Toronto edge thrillerResult: Drogba, Romero secure Montreal winResult: Late Rochez strike hands Orlando victory
> Chicago Fire Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 