Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that Bastian Schweinsteiger has "plenty left" to offer despite the club letting him leave for the MLS.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said that Bastian Schweinsteiger has "plenty left" to offer following his move to Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 and was a regular in the starting XI for the first half of the season under Louis van Gaal before beginning to slip down the pecking order.

The 32-year-old was completely cast aside upon Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club last summer, making only four cup appearances all season before sealing a move to the MLS.

"I think there's plenty left. Unfortunately, he had an injury last season and he was out for a while and when he came back we had a new manager and the new manager, Jose [Mourinho], had his own ideas," Ferguson told ESPN.



"His move will come at the right time for him. He's a huge figure. He's very popular with the United players and fans, and he'll make an impact."

Schweinsteiger made just 35 appearances across all competitions during his time at United, scoring two goals.