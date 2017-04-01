Apr 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Toyota Park
Chicago Fire
2-2
MontrealMontreal Impact
Schweinsteiger (17'), Solignac (93')
Juninho (41')
Juninho (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mancosu (61'), Jean-Yves Tabla (90')
Duvall (57'), Arregui (60'), Cabrera (76'), Lovitz (78')
Cabrera (80')

    Video: Bastian Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago Fire debut

    Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger scores on his Chicago Fire debut to give the MLS side the lead against Montreal Impact.
    By , Staff Reporter
    Filed:
    Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 20:38 UK

    Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has scored on his debut for MLS side Chicago Fire.

    The 32-year-old left United to join Chicago earlier this week having failed to work his way into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans at Old Trafford.

    Schweinsteiger was thrown straight into the starting lineup for this evening's match with Montreal Impact and marked his debut with a header to give Chicago the lead after 17 minutes.

    The World Cup winner had scored just two goals in 35 matches across all competitions during his time at United, but he has already registered half of that tally in the MLS.

    You can check out Schweinsteiger's goal below:


    A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
    Your Comments
