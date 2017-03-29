Chicago Fire release images of Bastian Schweinsteiger training with the MLS club for the first time after officially joining from Manchester United.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chicago Fire had come to an agreement with Man United for the transfer of the former Germany captain, who struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford following a 2015 move from Bayern Munich.

Man United confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the 32-year-old had completed a medical and received his visa to move to North America, and now the midfielder has been pictured training with his new team.

New face in the squad as we prep for Saturday. #cf97 #CHIvMTL pic.twitter.com/BUe9XYerRX — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) March 29, 2017

Schweinsteiger is expected to make his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact this weekend.