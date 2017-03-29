Crowd generic

Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger trains with Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire release images of Bastian Schweinsteiger training with the MLS club for the first time after officially joining from Manchester United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chicago Fire have released images of Bastian Schweinsteiger training with the club for the first time after officially completing a move from Manchester United.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chicago Fire had come to an agreement with Man United for the transfer of the former Germany captain, who struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford following a 2015 move from Bayern Munich.

Man United confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the 32-year-old had completed a medical and received his visa to move to North America, and now the midfielder has been pictured training with his new team.

Schweinsteiger is expected to make his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact this weekend.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes Chicago Fire move
Bastian Schweinsteiger trains with Chicago Fire
Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger has plenty left to offer'
