Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela to undergo hip surgery

Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Erik Lamela will undergo hip surgery this weekend, ruling him out of action until next season.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Erik Lamela will undergo hip surgery this weekend, ruling the Argentine international out of action until the start of next season.

The former Roma attacker has been absent since picking up a hip problem in his team's League Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool in October 2016.

Spurs have revealed that the decision to operate on the 25-year-old was made after "extensive consultation with specialists".

"The Argentina international has undergone a comprehensive rehabilitation process following the injury in November," read a statement on Tottenham's official Twitter page.

"The player has achieve​d a good level of function, however he has been unable to reach the stage required to make a full return to training. Therefore, following ongoing extensive consultation with specialists, surgery has been agreed by all as the best course of action."

Lamela managed just one goal in nine Premier League appearances for Spurs before picking up the season-ending problem.

