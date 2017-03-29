Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is open to joining Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

The 22-year-old joined Atletico from Uruguayan side Danubio in 2013, and has been a regular at the Vicente Calderon over the last three seasons.

Gimenez has been forced to play second fiddle to Diego Godin and Stefan Savic for periods of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that the defender is considering his long-term future in Madrid.

Last week, it was claimed that Man United were ahead of Liverpool in the race to bring Gimenez to England, and according to the Manchester Evening News, the Uruguay international is interested in a summer move to Old Trafford.

Gimenez, who has been restricted to just seven La Liga starts this season, will be out of contract at Atletico in the summer of 2018.

Contrasting reports have placed his release clause somewhere between £39m and £56m.