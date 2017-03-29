New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'

Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is open to joining Manchester United this summer, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 17:18 UK

Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old joined Atletico from Uruguayan side Danubio in 2013, and has been a regular at the Vicente Calderon over the last three seasons.

Gimenez has been forced to play second fiddle to Diego Godin and Stefan Savic for periods of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that the defender is considering his long-term future in Madrid.

Last week, it was claimed that Man United were ahead of Liverpool in the race to bring Gimenez to England, and according to the Manchester Evening News, the Uruguay international is interested in a summer move to Old Trafford.

Gimenez, who has been restricted to just seven La Liga starts this season, will be out of contract at Atletico in the summer of 2018.

Contrasting reports have placed his release clause somewhere between £39m and £56m.

Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Read Next:
Man United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'
>
View our homepages for Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Stefan Savic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Paul Pogba
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
Scholes: 'Lyon are Manchester United's biggest Europa League threat'
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"Report: Mourinho backed to bring in DierMan United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return'
Met Police close Man United chants investigationDjorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Paddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Man Utd 'in talks to sign American starlet'Rashford learning from Ibrahimovic, Rooney
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Saul Niguez: 'Antoine Griezmann is happy at Atletico Madrid'
Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at AtleticoChelsea to rival United for Griezmann?Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'Man United 'closing in on Griezmann'
Moya signs new one-year Atletico dealAgent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Man United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 