A report claims that Manchester United are the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez this summer.

The 22-year-old joined Atletico from Uruguayan side Danubio in 2013, and has been a regular at the Vicente Calderon over the last three seasons.

Gimenez has been forced to play second fiddle to Diego Godin and Stefan Savic for periods of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that the defender is considering his long-term future in Madrid.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Uruguay international, but according to AS, Man United are in pole position to land the centre-back as Jose Mourinho looks to sign defensive reinforcements this summer.

Gimenez, who has been restricted to just seven La Liga starts this season, has a release clause in the region of £39m.