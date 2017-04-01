Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87')

Jose Mourinho slams 'inconsistent' Manchester United attackers

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho questions the consistency of his attacking players after they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 19:43 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised his side's attacking players after they failed to find a breakthrough during this afternoon's stalemate against West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils were held to their eighth home draw of the season as their top-four hopes took another hit against a stubborn Baggies side at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was left satisfied with the performances of his defence and midfield, but notably left Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of his post-match praise and questioned their consistency throughout the season.

"I think in football, especially in teams that want to win things, you need consistency in the individuals. In some others clubs, in some teams where you play for top 10, you play a player with talent is always welcome even if that talent is not consistent. Even if that talent is one day, yes, one day, no - in these teams at this level, you need to be consistent," he told reporters.

"And today for 90 minutes (Antonio) Valencia was consistent, Ashley Young was consistent, Marcos Rojo was consistent, (Eric) Bailly was consistent, (Marouane) Fellaini was consistent, (Michael) Carrick was consistent. And the other ones were not consistent. The other ones were a flash of talent, a glimpse of talent, one good action, almost goal and we need to kill opponents. This is deja vu all season.

"And when you score a goal against these teams, you don't win 1-0, you win three or 4-0 because you score a goal and then the game is open. Then you have a completely different story because then they have to play a different way and we are not consistent on this. We miss easy chances, we have moments or periods to push really, but then a couple of players they disappear and there are 10 minutes when you don't see them.

"And you see always the same people, always the same guys - always the same guys in front of the train pulling the train, so it's disappointing because it's one more draw. It's an amazing unbeaten run, 19 matches in the modern Premier League is amazing, is fantastic, but too many draws at home because some draws away from home are very acceptable, positive. You can deal with it but too many draws at home."

The draw leaves United now four points adrift of the Champions League places and in danger of dropping back down to sixth should Arsenal beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Neville: 'Man Utd need to strengthen'
Read Next:
Neville: 'Man Utd need to strengthen'
>
