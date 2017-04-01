Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87')

Jose Mourinho refuses to criticise West Bromwich Albion tactics

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to criticise West Bromwich Albion's tactics during their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to criticise West Bromwich Albion's tactics during their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Baggies frustrated United to earn a valuable away point as Mourinho's side were held to their 11th draw of the season, a league-high eight of which have come in front of their own fans.

Mourinho said after the match that Tony Pulis's side were only interested in a draw, but he insists that such tactics are nothing to be critical of.

When asked whether West Brom's priority was to kill the game, Mourinho told reporters: "They can do it. I am not critical of it.

"They come for that, clearly yes, no doubts about it. If you ask Tony, for sure he will tell you that, but I'm not critical of that.

"One point is good for their objectives. They are solid in the table, they want to try to finish in the top 10. One more point at Old Trafford is a positive result for them. I am not critical."

The draw leaves United four points adrift of the Champions League places - a gap which could grow to six when Manchester City take on Arsenal on Sunday.

Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion greets Jose Mourinho, manager of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
