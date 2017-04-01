Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87')

Jose Mourinho: 'West Bromwich Albion came to draw'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits his frustration after his side are held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was left frustrated with the game after his side were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The result represented United's 11th draw of the season - and their eighth at home - and opened the door for Arsenal to reclaim fifth spot in the table from United if they defeat Manchester City on Sunday.

Asked if he thought a draw was a fair result, Mourinho told BBC Sport: "You think the game was equal? I can smile win, lose or draw. I am sorry to say, it is a silly question.

"When the team crosses the line once in 90 minutes and when the team is in the opposition half trying and trying and trying, you ask if we were equal?

"One team had the ball, one team didn't. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper did a funny thing, the other made three great saves.

"We have a lot of draws this season. Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one. We beat everyone on quality of play and direction of the game, possession, creation and ambition but we drew too many matches."

Next up for United is a home encounter with Everton on Tuesday night.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Read Next:
United 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion greets Jose Mourinho, manager of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Tony Pulis tips Manchester United for title next season
Jose Mourinho: 'West Brom came to draw'Result: West Brom hold Man United at Old TraffordUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'Ancelotti: 'Coman, Kimmich to stay at Bayern'Manchester United confirm Mata injury
Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Report: Juan Mata ruled out for seasonJose Mourinho 'unhappy with Paul Pogba'Report: Mourinho prioritising new left-backChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 