Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits his frustration after his side are held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was left frustrated with the game after his side were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The result represented United's 11th draw of the season - and their eighth at home - and opened the door for Arsenal to reclaim fifth spot in the table from United if they defeat Manchester City on Sunday.

Asked if he thought a draw was a fair result, Mourinho told BBC Sport: "You think the game was equal? I can smile win, lose or draw. I am sorry to say, it is a silly question.

"When the team crosses the line once in 90 minutes and when the team is in the opposition half trying and trying and trying, you ask if we were equal?

"One team had the ball, one team didn't. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper did a funny thing, the other made three great saves.

"We have a lot of draws this season. Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one. We beat everyone on quality of play and direction of the game, possession, creation and ambition but we drew too many matches."

Next up for United is a home encounter with Everton on Tuesday night.