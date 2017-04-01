Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87')

Tony Pulis tips Manchester United for title next season

Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion greets Jose Mourinho, manager of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis tips Manchester United to win the title next season.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 19:01 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has tipped Manchester United to win the Premier League title next season.

The Baggies held Jose Mourinho's men to a goalless draw at Old Trafford earlier today, a result that extended United's unbeaten run in the league to 19 games.

Mourinho hit out at West Brom after the game by accusing them of playing "to draw", and Pulis admits that it would have been an "unjust" result if his side had won.

"If we won at the end, it would have been unjust," he told BBC Sport. "We are really pleased with the effort and commitment they put in today. United have some really good players. No matter how well set up you are, you will always be on your back foot.

"We have players who can do better in possession but it is a fabulous point to get at Old Trafford.

"The group plays very well together, they play very compact but we had opportunities to spring out of it like against Arsenal. Their resilience and commitment was fantastic. We did not want them in behind us and we did not want them to get us one-on-one. A really good team performance.

"Jose is a top manager and it is a transition year for him. I would not bet against him winning the title next year. He will go out and get the players he wants."

The result left United fifth in the Premier League table, while Albion stayed put in eighth.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion greets Jose Mourinho, manager of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Tony Pulis tips Manchester United for title next season
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tony Pulis, manager of West Bromwich Albion greets Jose Mourinho, manager of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Tony Pulis tips Manchester United for title next season
