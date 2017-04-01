Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion from Old Trafford.

Man United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 before the international break to move into fifth position in the table – four points behind fourth-place Liverpool, but with two games in hand over the Merseyside club.

As for West Brom, Tony Pulis's side recorded a 3-1 win over troubled Arsenal before the international break to consolidate eighth position in the table.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Old Trafford below.