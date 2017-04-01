Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion from Old Trafford.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion from Old Trafford.

Man United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 before the international break to move into fifth position in the table – four points behind fourth-place Liverpool, but with two games in hand over the Merseyside club.

As for West Brom, Tony Pulis's side recorded a 3-1 win over troubled Arsenal before the international break to consolidate eighth position in the table.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Old Trafford below.


2.32pmIndeed, Stoke, Burnley, West Ham, Hull and Bournemouth are among those that have taken a point from Old Trafford this season, and three of Man United's last four home league games have finished level. They have only lost once on home soil this season though and that came back in September against Manchester City in what was their first league defeat of the campaign.

Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017© SilverHub


2.28pmMan United's unbeaten run in the Premier League now stands at 18 matches and goes back to that 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in October. It seems incredible that they have gone on such an impressive run without breaching the top four, but there have been too many draws, especially at Old Trafford, where they have shared the points in seven of their 14 league matches and scored just 20 times.

2.25pmFourteen wins, 10 draws and three defeats have brought Man United 52 Premier League points this season, which has left them two points above sixth-place Arsenal as things stand. Chelsea are absolutely breezing to the Premier League title, but five teams are battling for the three Champions League positions behind the Blues, and the race for the top four is still very much open at this stage.

2.22pmThe two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United. The Red Devils moved out of sixth spot with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough last time out, but they are now five points off the top four after Liverpool moved into third position - above Manchester City in the process - with a 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, which finished a few moments ago.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016© SilverHub


2.19pmAs for West Brom, Matty Philips remains on the sidelines, but experienced centre-back Gareth McAuley has recovered from a foot problem suffered on international duty for Northern Ireland. James Morrison is also back in the squad after missing the Arsenal game with an ankle injury, while there is a change up front as Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored against Arsenal, replaces Salomon Rondon.

2.16pmSo there we have it. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera both miss out for Man United through suspension, while England duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones picked up 'long-term injuries' during the recent international break. Paul Pogba also misses out with a hamstring problem, while Juan Mata has been forced to undergo groin surgery. There are starts for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, however, and 20-year-old midfielder Matthew Willock has made the first-team squad for the first time. Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Wayne Rooney are also on the bench for Jose Mourinho's side here.

2.13pmTEAMS!

UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young; Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

WEST BROM: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Robson-Kanu


2.10pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Old Trafford. Both of these sides had a number of players in action during the recent international break, and both managers lost players to injury. So, who starts here? Let's run through the two XIs...

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017© SilverHub


2.07pmMan United did record a 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season, however, and were also winners by the same scoreline when they visited the Hawthorns in the league in December 2016. Both teams were impressive in 3-1 victories before the international break, meanwhile, with Man United comfortable away to Middlesbrough and West Brom beating troubled Arsenal at home.

2.04pmThis afternoon will be the 130th meeting between Man United and West Brom in all competitions. Man United lead the head-to-head record 55 wins to West Brom's 43, but it has been an open fixture in recent seasons. Indeed, as mentioned, the Baggies have won on two of their last three league trips to Old Trafford – following a 2-1 victory in September 2013 with a 1-0 win in May 2015.

2.01pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome West Bromwich Albion. The home side need to win as they bid to stay in touch with the top four entering a busy April, but West Brom have actually been victorious in two of their last three Premier League trips to Old Trafford. Be sure to stay tuned for all of the action from Manchester!

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
