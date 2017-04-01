Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Marcus Rashford starts up front for Manchester United as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford once again starts up front for Manchester United as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford this afternoon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for the clash against the Baggies, while skipper Wayne Rooney is named among the substitutes.

Antonio Valencia drops into a back four as Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Jesse Lingard as attacking support for Rashford.

Marouane Fellaini overcomes a late fitness test to start alongside Michael Carrick at defensive midfield, while Marcos Rojo earns a recall alongside Valencia, Ashley Young and Eric Bailly in defence.

Juan Mata misses out due to groin surgery and defensive duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also out after their international exploits with England.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Matty Willock earns a first inclusion in a matchday squad with a place on the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young; Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Martial; Rashford
Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Willock, Rooney

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Robson-Kanu
Subs: Myhill; Yacob, Morrison, Rondon, M Wilson, Field, Harper

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

