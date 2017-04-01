Marcus Rashford starts up front for Manchester United as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for the clash against the Baggies, while skipper Wayne Rooney is named among the substitutes.

Antonio Valencia drops into a back four as Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Jesse Lingard as attacking support for Rashford.

Marouane Fellaini overcomes a late fitness test to start alongside Michael Carrick at defensive midfield, while Marcos Rojo earns a recall alongside Valencia, Ashley Young and Eric Bailly in defence.

Juan Mata misses out due to groin surgery and defensive duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also out after their international exploits with England.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old midfielder Matty Willock earns a first inclusion in a matchday squad with a place on the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young; Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Martial; Rashford

Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Willock, Rooney

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Robson-Kanu

Subs: Myhill; Yacob, Morrison, Rondon, M Wilson, Field, Harper

