General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic: 'Jose Mourinho needs time to succeed at Manchester United'

Manchester United's Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic says that manager Jose Mourinho needs time in order to succeed at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has said that he is "looking forward" to seeing how Jose Mourinho fares during his second season at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has endured a mixed opening campaign in the North-West, with the club producing inconsistent performances in the Premier League but excelling in each of the three cup competitions.

United face a fight to claim Champions League football for next season, but Vidic has suggested that the Portuguese should not be judged until his second year.

The 35-year-old told the club's official website: "We are not in the position we would like to be of course but we are fighting for the Champions League.

"Before the season you always think United should compete for the title but it is not easy. Mourinho came and brought in four players, but to build a winning team you need time, six months is not enough, but I do believe the team is growing.

"Mourinho has been in charge of big teams and won trophies in different countries so he has experience and I believe he knows what he is doing. I am looking forward to next season, but this season realistically, if we can get Champions League and the cup we won already then we have to be satisfied this year."

Vidic made 298 appearances for United in all competitions during eight years at the club between 2006 and 2014.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Atletico 'to offer Griezmann new deal'
>
View our homepages for Nemanja Vidic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
Nemanja Vidic: 'Jose Mourinho needs time to succeed at Manchester United'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico 'to offer Antoine Griezmann new contract to ward off Manchester United'
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes
Neville hits out at criticism of LingardManchester United to sell Januzaj?Brown: 'Man United must down the big teams'Darmian ready to give his all for Man UnitedLozano: 'I would like to join Man United'
Neville: 'Zlatan has carried Man United'Mourinho praises "solid" Shaw performanceIbrahimovic: "I feel like Benjamin Button"Mourinho expects De Gea return for ChelseaMourinho: 'We resisted Saturday's results'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 