Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has said that he is "looking forward" to seeing how Jose Mourinho fares during his second season at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has endured a mixed opening campaign in the North-West, with the club producing inconsistent performances in the Premier League but excelling in each of the three cup competitions.

United face a fight to claim Champions League football for next season, but Vidic has suggested that the Portuguese should not be judged until his second year.

The 35-year-old told the club's official website: "We are not in the position we would like to be of course but we are fighting for the Champions League.

"Before the season you always think United should compete for the title but it is not easy. Mourinho came and brought in four players, but to build a winning team you need time, six months is not enough, but I do believe the team is growing.

"Mourinho has been in charge of big teams and won trophies in different countries so he has experience and I believe he knows what he is doing. I am looking forward to next season, but this season realistically, if we can get Champions League and the cup we won already then we have to be satisfied this year."

Vidic made 298 appearances for United in all competitions during eight years at the club between 2006 and 2014.