Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer if a huge offer is made, club chief Hans-Joachim Watzke reveals.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned interested parties that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will cost at least £56m to sign.

The Gabon international has once again been in inspired form in front of goal for Dortmund this term, scoring 30 in all to add to his tally of 49 from the previous two seasons.

Aubameyang has seen his name linked with a number of top European clubs, most recently Manchester City, but Die Schwarzgelben have no intention of allowing him to leave unless an "exorbitant price" is offered.

"For the moment, we have no more information on whether he wants to leave or not," Watzke told German outlet Bild. "If he wants to leave, we'll talk about it, and we'll listen to any offer for Aubameyang.

"From my perspective, there aren't many clubs where he can improve if he leaves. If he were to leave, it will be for an exorbitant price. If he were to stay and keep scoring 20-25 goals, we'll easily make €65 million, minimum".

Aubameyang has also been tipped with a switch to Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past, with the latter a club he has openly admitted he would like to join in the future.