Report: Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez this summer

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Arsenal are reportedly planning to find replacements for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom could leave this summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Arsenal have reportedly created a plan to find new players to take the places of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The futures of both players have been talking points throughout the season due to their failure to agree new contracts despite months of negotiations.

The pair come to the end of their current deals in the summer of 2018, and it is believed that the club are coming to terms with the idea that both could leave at the end of the season.

According to The Mirror, the Arsenal board are prepared to release £100m to spend on transfers this summer, which will include replacements for the duo.

The report claims that Monaco teen Kylian Mbappe, Celtic forward Moussa Dembele and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus are on the wishlist, while the club are also considering reviving their interest in Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsene Wenger is expected to be the man leading the transfer hunt as it is believed that he will receive a new two-year contract, despite growing unrest from the supporters.

The Gunners are struggling to claim a top-four place this season as they currently reside sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, but they do have two games in hand on the Reds.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
