Thomas Tuchel says that he is "happy" at Borussia Dortmund and is 'not interested' in taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has no intention of leaving the German club at the end of the season to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old's future at the Emirates Stadium is currently in the balance following another abject display at the weekend, seeing his side fall 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion - their fourth league defeat in five outings.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the job, including current Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri and Everton boss Ronald Koeman, but Tuchel is the latest to have been touted with the not-yet-vacant position.

German outlet Bild reported on Sunday that Tuchel, who is yet to begin discussions over a new deal at the Westfalenstadion, had been formally approached by the Gunners.

Arsenal have since denied that the report is true, however, and Tuchel himself claims that he is "happy" with his current role with the Bundesliga side.

"I can't give you any information about the topic because it doesn't involve me," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "I'm happy with my job in Dortmund and have a contract, so it is of no interest to me."

Wenger announced after his side's defeat at The Hawthorns, on an afternoon that saw contrasting banners fly over the ground, that he is close to making a decision over his future.