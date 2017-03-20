Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
© Getty Images
Thomas Tuchel says that he is "happy" at Borussia Dortmund and is 'not interested' in taking over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has no intention of leaving the German club at the end of the season to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old's future at the Emirates Stadium is currently in the balance following another abject display at the weekend, seeing his side fall 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion - their fourth league defeat in five outings.

A number of high-profile names have been linked with the job, including current Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri and Everton boss Ronald Koeman, but Tuchel is the latest to have been touted with the not-yet-vacant position.

German outlet Bild reported on Sunday that Tuchel, who is yet to begin discussions over a new deal at the Westfalenstadion, had been formally approached by the Gunners.

Arsenal have since denied that the report is true, however, and Tuchel himself claims that he is "happy" with his current role with the Bundesliga side.

"I can't give you any information about the topic because it doesn't involve me," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "I'm happy with my job in Dortmund and have a contract, so it is of no interest to me."

Wenger announced after his side's defeat at The Hawthorns, on an afternoon that saw contrasting banners fly over the ground, that he is close to making a decision over his future.

Is it time for Arsenal to part company with Arsene Wenger?

Yes
No
Yes
84.6%
No
15.4%
Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'make approach for Thomas Tuchel'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Report: Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger prior to kick-off against Crystal Palace on October 26, 2013
Report: Arsene Wenger to sign one-year Arsenal extension
Wenger: 'CL qualification will not affect future'Arsenal 'make approach for Thomas Tuchel'Arsenal 'eye Leicester youngster Pennant'Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar?Keown: 'Writing on the wall for Wenger'
Sanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: Arsenal in "unique situation"Wenger to make announcement on his futureLeg injury forces Petr Cech off pitch
> Arsenal Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: Arsenal job "of no interest to me"
 Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Arsenal 'make approach for Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel'
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
Gotze ruled out for remainder of seasonAubameyang lined up as Aguero replacement?Result: Aubameyang treble helps Dortmund past BenficaTeam News: Christian Pulisic fills in for ReusLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-0 Benfica - as it happened
Liverpool to make move for stricken Gotze?Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, LeicesterArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Gotze out due to "metabolic disturbances"Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 