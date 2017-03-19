Arsenal 'make approach for Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel'

Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Arsenal reportedly make an approach for Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel amid uncertainty over the future of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 22:19 UK

Arsenal have reportedly approached Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel over the prospect of him succeeding Arsene Wenger at the club.

Speculation over Wenger's future beyond the end of his current contract, which expires this summer, has raged throughout the season, with the Frenchman yesterday confirming that he has now made a decision over whether he will extend this stay at the club but not revealing what that decision is.

Wenger is understood to have the offer of a two-year extension on the table from Arsenal, but reports earlier today suggested that the 67-year-old would instead sign a new one-year deal.

However, German newspaper Bild has claimed that the Gunners have made an approach for Tuchel, which is the biggest suggestion yet that Wenger has decided to end his 21-year reign at the club.

Arsenal fans are split over whether they want the most successful manager in their history to step down, with banners both for and against the Frenchman being flown over The Hawthorns during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

A number of supporters have grown frustrated with a lack of progress at the club since their last Premier League crown in 2004, with Arsenal once again having been eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League this season and battling for a place in the top four rather than challenging for the title.

Tuchel has been in charge at Dortmund since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in 2015 and has widely been tipped as the most likely successor to Wenger over the past year.

The Gunners currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top four and 19 off leaders Chelsea.

Is it time for Arsenal to part company with Arsene Wenger?

Yes
No
Yes
100.0%
No
0.0%
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Dortmund chief: 'New Tuchel deal an option'
