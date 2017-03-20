Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos urges his club to sign AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored 19 goals this season.

Mbappe, 18, has scored 19 times in 32 appearances for his Ligue 1 side this season, leading to suggestions that a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, want to sign the youngster.

Marquinhos has watched the teenager at close quarters in the French league this season, and the Brazilian international has called on his club to move for the France Under-19 international.

"He is a player who is playing very well," Marquinhos told reporters. "He has a bright future ahead of him. I hope that he will continue to work hard and not stop there, he still has a lot to learn.

"He is doing very well with Monaco but I hope our leaders and scouting network are monitoring him. He is a player who can make the difference and has so much quality, we will see."

Monaco are currently three points clear of second-place PSG at the top of Ligue 1.