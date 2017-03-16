New Transfer Talk header

Report: Barcelona in contact with Angel di Maria over summer move

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria are in contact over a prospective Camp Nou summer switch, according to reports.
Barcelona have been in touch with Angel di Maria over a potential summer switch to the Camp Nou, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with Paris Saint-Germain after joining from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Blaugrana were impressed by the Argentine's brace in PSG's 4-0 first-leg win when the two faced off in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The report goes on to suggest that Barca officials have already contacted Di Maria's representatives with regards to the winger's summer plans, while the player himself is said to have warmed to the idea of playing alongside compatriot Lionel Messi at club level.

Should he move, Di Maria would be one of just a select few players to cross the El Clasico divide over the years, alongside the likes of Luis Figo, Luis Enrique, Michael Laudrup, Ronaldo, Gheorghe Hagi and Samuel Eto'o.

