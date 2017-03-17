New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United, Arsenal 'scout Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing £50m-rated AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after sending scouts to watch him.
Manchester United and Arsenal both sent scouts to watch AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in action during their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 22-year-old scored the decisive goal at the Stade Louis II to seal a 3-1 win for Monaco on the night that took them through to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Bakayoko has been a regular starter for Monaco this season, helping the club to the top of the Ligue 1 table in addition to their European achievements.

French news outlet Foot 365 claims that the France Under-21 international has begun to draw interest from a number of Europe's top clubs, with United, Arsenal and Italian champions Juventus all sending scouts to watch him against City.

All three clubs are understood to have been impressed with what they saw and are considering a move for him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

However, Monaco are desperate to keep hold of their exciting young talents and will reportedly demand a minimum of £50m for Bakayoko.

