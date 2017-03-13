A report claims that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain join Manchester City in the race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly entered the race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester City, joined Napoli from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2014 and has made more than 100 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions.

The full-back will be out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, however, and it is understood that talks over an extension have stalled.

According to Rai Sport, developments in Naples have attracted the attention of both Bayern and PSG, who believe that they could sign the Algerian international for a cut-price fee this summer.

Ghoulam has made 29 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season.