Paris Saint-Germain have written to UEFA regarding referee Deniz Aytekin's performance during their 6-1 defeat away at Barcelona in the Champions League, according to reports.

Unai Emery's charges led 4-0 from the first leg, but they succumbed to a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou in the return clash as the Blaugrana advanced 6-5 on aggregate.

According to Marca, PSG have submitted an official complaint to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, listing various controversial decisions made by the German official during the French champions' ill-fated second leg in Catalonia.

While accepting their defeat over the two legs, PSG's document is said to list Luis Suarez's alleged dive for a second penalty and Javier Mascherano's foul on Angel di Maria - which the former later admitted to - as two of the main concerns.

A penalty not given for Mascherano's first-half handball, Gerard Pique not receiving a second yellow card, Thomas Meunier's foul on Neymar for Lionel Messi's goal from the penalty spot and a Neymar foul on Marquinhos have reportedly also been included.

UEFA confirmed PSG's complaint, saying: "UEFA has received a letter from PSG relating to the refereeing of their match against Barcelona. We have no further comment to make on this."

The result marked the first time that a four-goal deficit had ever been overturned in the premier European club football competition.