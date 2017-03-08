Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
6-1
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Suarez (3'), Kurzawa (40' og.), Messi (50' pen.), Neymar (88', 91' pen.), Roberto (95')
Pique (23'), Busquets (36'), Rakitic (61'), Neymar (64'), Suarez (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Cavani (62')
Matuidi (5'), Draxler (14'), Cavani (42'), Marquinhos (90'), Verratti (94')

Report: Paris Saint-Germain complain to UEFA about referee Deniz Aytekin

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain reportedly send a five-page letter to UEFA complaining about the refereeing of their 6-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona last Wednesday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have written to UEFA regarding referee Deniz Aytekin's performance during their 6-1 defeat away at Barcelona in the Champions League, according to reports.

Unai Emery's charges led 4-0 from the first leg, but they succumbed to a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou in the return clash as the Blaugrana advanced 6-5 on aggregate.

According to Marca, PSG have submitted an official complaint to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, listing various controversial decisions made by the German official during the French champions' ill-fated second leg in Catalonia.

While accepting their defeat over the two legs, PSG's document is said to list Luis Suarez's alleged dive for a second penalty and Javier Mascherano's foul on Angel di Maria - which the former later admitted to - as two of the main concerns.

A penalty not given for Mascherano's first-half handball, Gerard Pique not receiving a second yellow card, Thomas Meunier's foul on Neymar for Lionel Messi's goal from the penalty spot and a Neymar foul on Marquinhos have reportedly also been included.

UEFA confirmed PSG's complaint, saying: "UEFA has received a letter from PSG relating to the refereeing of their match against Barcelona. We have no further comment to make on this."

The result marked the first time that a four-goal deficit had ever been overturned in the premier European club football competition.

Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
