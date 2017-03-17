Zinedine Zidane: 'Kylian Mbappe turned down Real Madrid for AS Monaco'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Zinedine Zidane says that Kylian Mbappe has achieved "fantastic" success with Monaco in his breakthrough campaign, having missed out on the chance to sign him for Madrid.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe "almost signed for Real Madrid" before instead opting for the French club.

The 18-year-old has made plenty of headlines this season with a number of eye-catching displays, recently becoming the youngest player in 30 years to score 10 Ligue 1 goals.

Mbappe, who continued his rise to prominence with a goal in either leg of Monaco's Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City, claimed in December that there was a possibility of joining Madrid at youth-team level in the past.

Zidane has now confirmed that there was a chance to bring the French youngster to the Bernabeu in 2013, telling reporters: "He almost signed for Real Madrid but then he went to Monaco.

"I can't speak about this. We know he's a good player, what he's doing at his age is fantastic, but that's it. What I'm interested in is what we are going to do tomorrow. But he was about to sign here, yes."

Mbappe has 15 goals and five assists in all competitions for Monaco this season, seeing his name linked with numerous European clubs as a result.

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Zidane: 'Real Madrid want to avoid Leicester'
