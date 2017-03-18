Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12', 75'), Robson-Kanu (55')
McClean (42')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (15')

Martin Keown: 'Writing is on the wall for Arsene Wenger'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes that Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his 21-year spell as the club's manager following their 3-1 defeat to West Brom.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 21:43 UK

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has expressed his belief that the "writing is on the wall" for manager Arsene Wenger following this afternoon's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five league games to suffer another blow to their top-four hopes, leaving them still five points adrift of Liverpool in the final Champions League spot.

Wenger revealed after the match that he has now made a decision over his future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, and Keown believes that we are seeing the end of the long-serving Frenchman's time at the club.

"Are they even going to be in the top seven this season? They are tumbling out of the top four, the wheels are coming off," he told BT Sport.

"No [Mesut] Ozil today, [Alexis] Sanchez was playing most of the game with an injury - I can never remember it being this bad for Arsene Wenger. It does feel now, very sadly, like it's the end of an era for Arsene Wenger, it's just finding the right moment to announce that.

"I don't know if the players could cope with him saying that he is about to leave. That may be the only reason why he isn't making any kind of announcement if he feels as though it will affect the group, but the writing is firmly on the wall."

Arsenal fans still seem to be split over whether or not Wenger should stay at the club, with banners both for and against the 67-year-old being flown over The Hawthorns today.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Read Next:
Sanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Martin Keown, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Martin Keown: 'Writing is on the wall for Arsene Wenger'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'I will soon make announcement on my future'
Sanchez ankle 'in a terrible state'Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: Arsenal in "unique situation"Leg injury forces Petr Cech off pitchResult: Arsenal misery continues at The Hawthorns
Arsene Wenger banners flown above HawthornsTeam News: Welbeck named in Arsenal XI for Baggies clashLeipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Wenger: 'Walcott a more complete player'Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 