Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has handed a start to Danny Welbeck for his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Welbeck has played just 116 minutes of top-flight football since his return from a knee injury, but Wenger has placed faith in him ahead of an important clash at The Hawthorns.

The England international replaces Olivier Giroud, while Nacho Monreal is in for the injured Kieran Gibbs at left-back.

However, there is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, who sustained an injury during training on Friday.

As for West Brom, Tony Pulis has made two alterations to the team which suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend, with Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondon being brought into the side.

Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu are the pair to miss out, but both feature among the replacements for the home team.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Rondon

Subs: Myhill; Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, Leko, Field

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Welbeck

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Giroud

