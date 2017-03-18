Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12')
LIVE
Sanchez (15')

Team News: Danny Welbeck named in Arsenal XI for West Bromwich Albion clash

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hands a start to Danny Welbeck for his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has handed a start to Danny Welbeck for his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Welbeck has played just 116 minutes of top-flight football since his return from a knee injury, but Wenger has placed faith in him ahead of an important clash at The Hawthorns.

The England international replaces Olivier Giroud, while Nacho Monreal is in for the injured Kieran Gibbs at left-back.

However, there is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, who sustained an injury during training on Friday.

As for West Brom, Tony Pulis has made two alterations to the team which suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend, with Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondon being brought into the side.

Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu are the pair to miss out, but both feature among the replacements for the home team.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Rondon
Subs: Myhill; Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, Leko, Field

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Welbeck
Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Giroud

Follow the game in the West Midlands with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Walcott a more complete player'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal, Kieran Gibbs, Mesut Ozil, Tony Pulis, Salomon Rondon, Chris Brunt, Hal Robson-Kanu, Claudio Yacob, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger banners flown above The Hawthorns
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Team News: Danny Welbeck named in Arsenal XI for West Bromwich Albion clash
Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Wenger: 'Walcott a more complete player'Man Utd, Arsenal 'scout Tiemoue Bakayoko'Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs. ArsenalSouthgate: 'Walcott omission a tough call'
Wenger hits out at Primorac, Bellerin "fake news"Wenger: 'Nothing good enough anymore'Agent: 'Arsenal interested in Stuttgart starlet'Report: Arsenal players facing bonus cutsArsenal 'dismiss Boro Primorac exit claims'
> Arsenal Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Arsenal
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Team News: Danny Welbeck named in Arsenal XI for West Bromwich Albion clash
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal
Premier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Pulis lauds 'best ever' Barkley displayResult: Everton ease past West Brom at GoodisonTeam News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesLive Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Brom - as it happened
West Brom pondering summer Terry bidKoeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Pulis 'calm' over contract situationPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" jobSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27156656322451
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29118103738-141
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 