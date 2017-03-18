Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns.
The Gunners picked up victory over minnows Lincoln City in the FA Cup last weekend to offer a welcome respite - just a second win in eight outings overall.
Albion are struggling for momentum themselves at the moment, too, having lost back-to-back games and now in danger of losing a third in succession for the first time this season.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the West Midlands with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
Tony Pulis "The most important thing is that we get that mentality into the players and into everyone around the football club that we want to get more points, that we want to push on. My aim is to get a team that can stay in the top 12 every year and get to cup finals. You've got to have that strong mentality and desire to do that."
Arsene Wenger: "Success, it's not down to me to judge that. Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season. We want to play in the Champions League next season. We have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for the places. We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup - we have an opportunity to [win] that as well."
© Getty Images
© AFP
WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBS: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Wilson, Leko, Field
ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Giroud
WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Rondon
ARSENAL XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Welbeck