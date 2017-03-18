Albion are struggling for momentum themselves at the moment, too, having lost back-to-back games and now in danger of losing a third in succession for the first time this season.

The Gunners picked up victory over minnows Lincoln City in the FA Cup last weekend to offer a welcome respite - just a second win in eight outings overall.

43 min This first half is now petering out a little, not helped by that stoppage for Cech to receive treatment a little earlier. We have a well-balanced game on our hands at The Hawthorns, which looks likely to end level after 45 minutes.

41 min ARSENAL SUB! A first Premier League appearance in just under a year for Ospina, whose outings have been restricted to cup ties this season. He certainly does not lack experienced - 76 caps for Colombia - but it is never easy for a keeper to come on midway through a match.

39 min Bad news for Arsenal , as Cech has just pulled up with some sort of muscular injury. The Czech pulled up after spraying a pass out wide, and Ospina was instantly told to strip down ready to come on. A first change of the match imminent.

37 min SAVE! The match has burst back into life all of a sudden, as Cech is this time called into action to keep out a Fletcher drive. It was a stinging volley from the Scotsman, but the Arsenal stopper was equal to it.

35 min SAVE! Arsenal having more success now and come very close to a second of the match. Ramsey is allowed to turn inside the area and forces a fine stop out of Foster, with Walcott unable to turn home the rebound under pressure.

33 min SHOT! West Brom put together their strongest counter-attacking move of the half so far, with Chadli slipping it through for Rondon. The Venezuelan could only scuff it wide of goal, while up the other end Foster was quickest to react to a ball headed for Walcott.

31 min The Gunners enjoying a prolonged spell of possession now, but still they are unable to find a way through that packed Albion defence - no easy task when they have six players spread across the backline. Pulis will be happy with the way things are going.

29 min Just 165 seconds between the two goals, which has given the scoreline a bit of sparkle. Very few chances either side of that lively burst, with Arsenal the side just about on top but failing to create anything in front of goal.

27 min Pulis is unbeaten in his last four home meetings with Arsenal, incidentally, and has lost only one of six in the Premier League against the Gunners. Sanchez again left unhappy as Rondon bundles into him when breaking away.

25 min Sanchez furious with some of referee Neil Swarbrick's decision making, but the official has done well to take the sting out of the game. Banners galore at The Hawthorns at the moment, as another plane flies overhead with a positive message for Wenger this time.

23 min Oxlade-Chamberlain slips the ball through to Ramsey down the left, with the Welshman in turn lofting the ball towards Bellerin at the back post. Nyom did enough to prevent his opposite number getting on the end of it.

21 min A lively start to the match, then, with both teams making the most of their openings so far. Dawson nodded Albion in front from close range, less than three minutes before Sanchez blasted the ball home at the other end to level things up.

19 min Credit to Xhaka for picking out Sanchez towards the back post, but that was so unlike West Brom's defence. A breakdown in communication between Dawson and Chadli to blame, with the latter seemingly abandoning his defensive duties.

17 min Sanchez is picked out in acres of space inside the area - and when I say acres, I mean acres. The Chilean takes a touch to settle himself and then rockets it into the roof of the net for 1-1, just two-and-a-half minutes after seeing his side fall behind.

16 min GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-1 ARSENAL (ALEXIS SANCHEZ)

15 min I mentioned it right before kickoff - Albion have a knack of scoring from set pieces, with just short of half of their goals coming via that route since Tony Pulis took charge. A corner is whipped into the box and Dawson was there ahead of Koscielny to head home, making it 13 corners scored from this term for the hosts.

14 min GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-0 ARSENAL (CRAIG DAWSON)

13 min A 'Wenger Out' banner was flown above The Hawthorns prior to the match, more on which can be found here . A difficult period for Arsenal, this, and a difficult start to this afternoon's match in the West Midlands.

11 min Albion with a six-man backline when Arsenal turn into attack mode, with McClean and Chadli dropping back. Rondon is the lone focal point, having to put in a big shift every time the ball is hit in his direction.

9 min Almost a tap-in for Walcott, who looked to get on the end of Bellerin's ball but was beaten to it by Foster. Arsenal starting to see more of the ball in areas where it matters now, patiently looking to find a way through.

7 min It is the hosts who have looked the more lively in attack so far, with McClean shoving Oxlade-Chamberlain off the ball and leading a charge that ultimately comes to little. The Gunners unable to find any sort of rhythm early on.

5 min First sight of goal for either side, and it comes at the end of a superb charging run from Allan Nyom. The full-back intercepted the ball and ran at the backtracking Arsenal backline, but he failed to pick out a teammate when inside the box.

3 min Good hold-up play from Rondon, who drops deep and earns his side a free kick. Albion looking to play off the returning Venezuelan up top as they allow Arsenal to enjoy possession of the ball in these opening few minutes.

1 min KICKOFF! Arsenal, in their changed strip, get us up and running at The Hawthorns. As expected, Welbeck is the man through the middle for the Gunners, with Sanchez out on the left and Walcott on the other flank.

12.28pm Both sets of players have now made their way out on the field of play at The Hawthorns, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. One big factor that could decide today's game is set pieces; Albion scoring 48% of their goals via that route since Pulis took charge of the club in January 2015 - more than any other team in the top flight during that time frame.

12.26pm Wenger was asked what constitutes as success for his side this, meanwhile, which he answered in his own typical way. It is down to the fans to decide whether the Frenchman has done enough to warrant a new contract, yet as the days tick down towards the end of the season it is looking increasingly likely that he will indeed put pen to paper in the coming weeks. Defeat today, though, and the calls for him to leave will be deafening.

12.24pm Pulis stressed in the build-up to today's match that he is eager for his players' levels not to drop off in the closing weeks of the season, which is usually the case when his side's hit the 40-point mark. Since reaching that figure, the Baggies have tasted defeat to Crystal Palace here and a 3-0 reverse to Everton on Merseyside a week ago. A "strong mentality" is now required, in the words of Pulis, to ensure that a third defeat on the spin does not follow.

12.22pm With less than 10 minutes to go until kickoff in the West Midlands, let us turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Tony Pulis "The most important thing is that we get that mentality into the players and into everyone around the football club that we want to get more points, that we want to push on. My aim is to get a team that can stay in the top 12 every year and get to cup finals. You've got to have that strong mentality and desire to do that." Arsene Wenger: "Success, it's not down to me to judge that. Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season. We want to play in the Champions League next season. We have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for the places. We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup - we have an opportunity to [win] that as well."

12.20pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! West Bromwich Albion 's only win in their last 13 competitive meetings with Arsenal came here last season, with Mikael Arteta's own goal earning the Baggies a 2-1 win, and they are now looking for consecutive top-flight home wins over the Gunners for the first time since the 1950s. Arsene Wenger 's side, who have won the last two meetings at the Emirates Stadium, have scored in 22 consecutive matches in this fixture since a goalless draw 32 years ago.

12.18pm Taking all results into consideration, it is five defeats in 11 games for Arsenal, whose previous five were spread across 40 matches. They are now in danger of losing three-successive away games in the Premier League for the first time since October 2011, winning only one of their last six and losing to Chelsea and Liverpool in successive matches. The Gunners have also kept just the one clean sheet in their last nine away, so a vast improvement is required to get back on track.

12.16pm The Premier League may have taken a backseat since the turn of the year due to cup commitments, but Arsenal have six games to play in April, as well as facing off against Manchester City in the last four of the FA Cup, so it is very much all systems go once the two-week hiatus comes to an end. That run of games includes a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on April 30 and a league clash with semi-final opponents City, while Man United are also in the pipeline in their third-from-last outing of the season.

12.14pm In the league, it is just the one win in four, losing the other three to Watford, Chelsea and Liverpool to not only see their slim title hopes evaporate but also drop outside the top four entirely - albeit with games in hand over the side directly above them. Wenger has still not yet made a decision over his future beyond the summer, with a two-year contract waiting to be signed should he wish, but we can surely expect some sort of announcement during the two-week international break to put an end to this unhealthy situation.

12.12pm The Gunners' victories over non-league Lincoln and Sutton United in the fifth and sixth rounds of the FA Cup are two of just three in their last eight games overall, with the other coming against Hull City in the league a month ago. It has left to a groundhog day scenario, whereby the fanbase is split down the middle yet again, some wanting Wenger to call it a day after more than two decades at the helm, while others feel that he is still the right man to take the club forward.

12.10pm Arsenal head north to the Midlands occupying fifth place in the table, five points off Liverpool with two games in hand to play. Victory over Lincoln last weekend was certainly a welcome one, coming on the back of two heavy defeats to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and giving up further points in the top flight after losing 3-1 to Liverpool in their last league outing. It has been stop-start for the Gunners in the Prem of late, but they now have a chance to build some momentum.

12.08pm Tony Pulis has enjoyed another successful campaign at The Hawthorns, remaining on course to guide West Bromwich Albion to a joint-high Premier League finish of eighth. The Baggies exited both cup competitions to lower-league opposition at the first hurdle, however, and have also picked up just one point from nine games against the seven teams directly above them in the division. Plenty to build on, then, with another big summer ahead.

12.06pm It is worth mentioning that WBA have failed to beat any of their top seven here so far, though, with Chelsea and Liverpool still to come, and they have earned just one point from nine games against the seven sides above them overall this term. Furthermore, each of the last seven of those matches have finished in defeat for Albion since a draw with Tottenham Hotspur in October - a time when the Lilywhites were struggling for momentum without Harry Kane in the side.

12.04pm Albion's goalless run now stands at 250 minutes of top-flight action, but Pulis will be hoping that Rondon - himself without a goal since before Christmas - is ready to return to goalscoring form this afternoon after being brought back into the side. The Baggies boast a strong run of form on home soil, winning seven of their last nine games here. They did slip-up against Palace in their last outing at The Hawthorns, however, and could now lose successive home matches for the first time since April last year.

12.02pm DID YOU KNOW? West Bromwich Albion have not lost three Premier League games in a row this season, but they could do so today following defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton in recent weeks, ending a previous run of five without defeat. The Baggies have never previously lost three in succession under Tony Pulis without finding the net, either, with their last goal coming inside the opening quarter of the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on February 25.

12.00pm Exiting both domestic cup competitions at the first hurdle to lower-league opposition was tough to take for Albion supporters, who would have loved to have seen this potential joint-high finish of eighth supplemented by a rare run to the latter stages of either the EFL Cup or FA Cup. The Baggies do have a tough run to come, though, taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford immediately after the international break, while also facing Liverpool (April 16) and Chelsea (May 13) - both at home - before the end of the campaign.

11.58am This is a good chance to prove the naysayers wrong, however, by finishing in a joint-high position of eighth in the Premier League with Albion - five places higher than his first full season in charge at The Hawthorns. There was a time when the former Palace and Stoke chief was not the most popular of men around these parts, with many disgruntled fans citing the bland style of play, but it certainly works and now Albion are in the band of sides that will look to strengthen in the summer and potentially challenge for Europe next term.

11.56am Pulis has carved out a reputation as being the ideal man to not only keep sides out of relegation trouble but to build them into a solid, mid-table outfit, but a look at his stats after hitting the magic 40-point mark does not paint the greatest of pictures. The no-nonsense Welshman tends to see his teams tail off in the final third of a season once essentially achieving the target he set out for, which is highlighted by those recent successive losses to Palace and Everton.

11.54am West Brom start this packed weekend of Premier League football sitting eighth in the table, a position that they look likely to finish in. Back-to-back defeats, including against the side directly above them in Everton last weekend, leaves Pulis's men with little to fight for on the face of it. The Baggies are now seven points below the Toffees and four ahead of Stoke City in ninth, so it is essentially a case of keeping things ticking over between now and the middle of May.

11.52am Danny Welbeck has had countless injury problems since joining Arsenal from Manchester United a couple of years back, but he takes over from Olivier Giroud to lead the Gunners' line this afternoon - his second Premier League start of the campaign. The Englishman is one of two new faces in the side from last weekend's win over Lincoln City, with Nacho Monreal replacing the injured Kieran Gibbs in the only other alteration. West Bromwich Albion also make two changes - Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondon replacing Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu.

11.50am There is no Mesut Ozil and Lucas Perez in the Arsenal squad this afternoon due to a hamstring and thigh injury respectively. That leaves the Gunners with just Alex Iwobi and Giroud among their attacking back-up options, while Elneny returns from injury to join fellow defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin on the bench. Robson-Kanu and Yacob are both among the Albion subs, meanwhile, after dropping out of the starting lineup.

11.48am BENCH WATCH! WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBS: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Wilson, Leko, Field ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Giroud

11.46am James Morrison is the other player to miss out for the hosts this afternoon due to an ankle injury, as Pulis goes with an expected 4-2-3-1 formation from the off; Rondon leading the line and support being provided by James McClean, Nacer Chadli and the returning Brunt. Another former Tottenham Hotspur product in Jake Livermore takes his place in the engine room, just a few days on from being called up to the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate.

11.44am Rondon is back in the side this afternoon but he is not exactly high on confidence, having gone 13 league and cup games without a goal. There is far more to his game than just finding the net, of course, proving a key link in attack, but Pulis will no doubt be worried to see him fire blanks in front of goal since his impressive headed treble against Swansea City in December. It perhaps explains why Albion have gone some 250 minutes of football without scoring.

11.42am Switching attention to the home side now, manager Tony Pulis has also gone with two changes from his side's last outing - a 3-0 defeat to Everton seven days ago. Chris Brunt and Salomon Rondon both come back into the starting lineup, taking over from Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu in midfield and attack. There is no Matty Phillips for the Baggies this afternoon for the fourth game running, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

11.40am Aaron Ramsey retains his place in the engine room for Premier League appearance number 200, starting alongside the hot-headed Granit Xhaka, with Mohamed Elneny in reserve after recovering from an ankle injury ahead of schedule. Gibbs was always likely to miss out today due to injury, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - the only other real fitness doubt - is declared fit enough to start, taking up a spot alongside Theo Walcott, Sanchez and Welbeck in that strong-looking attack line.

11.38am There had been talk prior to the match that Alexis may have been left out altogether for this lunchtime clash, in fact, despite being involved in a league-high 26 goals in as many appearances this season. The Chilean will likely start on the left on a three-pronged attacking midfield, looking to build on his tally of 17 goals and nine assists in what has been another impressive campaign in North London - on the field, at least!

11.36am Starting with a look at the visiting side, Wenger has made two changes from the XI that saw off Lincoln City last weekend. Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck are brought back into the fold, with Kieran Gibbs and Olivier Giroud the men to make way from that 6-0 mauling at the Emirates Stadium. The introduction of Welbeck up top is a little surprising, with many expecting Giroud to retain his place - or Alexis Sanchez to shift forward - but the Englishman is clearly feeling fit and ready.

11.34am TEAM NEWS! WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Rondon ARSENAL XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Welbeck

11.32am Games such as this have a 'no-win' feel to them as far as under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is concerned, knowing that defeat will see the calls for him to leave grow even stronger, while victory - still not enough to take the Gunners back into the top four - will do little to ease the pressure. Albion will be eyeing a place in the top seven between now and the end of the season, although defeat to Everton last weekend now makes that an even tougher task.