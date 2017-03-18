Mar 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Arsenal
Dawson (12', 75'), Robson-Kanu (55')
McClean (42')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (15')

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez ankle "in an absolutely terrible state"

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that Alexis Sanchez's ankle is in "an absolutely terrible state" and fears that the Chilean could have ligament damage.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 20:40 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Alexis Sanchez may be suffering from ankle ligament damage after picking up an injury during his side's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

A miserable game for the Gunners, which saw banners both in support of Wenger and against the Frenchman flown over The Hawthorns, went from bad to worse when Sanchez was forced off 12 minutes from time having been struggling with the injury since the first half.

Wenger admitted that Sanchez should not have come back out for the second half and told reporters after the game that the Chilean's ankle is in "an absolutely terrible state".

"He should not have played in the second half but he insisted that he wanted to. In the end we had to take him off," he told reporters.

"If it's only a kick, he will play [for Chile during the international break]. If the ligament is damaged, he will not play."

Arsenal also lost goalkeeper Petr Cech to a calf injury as they slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five league games.

Alexis Sanchez reacts to the Hammers' equaliser during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
Your Comments
