Martin Keown insists that Tottenham Hotspur have a long way to go before they catch up with his former club Arsenal, despite another solid campaign at White Hart Lane.
Martin Keown has warned Tottenham Hotspur supporters not to get carried away as they are still a decade behind rivals Arsenal in terms of their progress.

The Lilywhites have reason to be cheerful at the present time, as they sit second in the Premier League and are into the last eight of the FA Cup.

Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win over Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon to move three points clear of the Gunners, albeit having played a game more, but Keown - who spent a total of 13 years at Highbury - insists that a big gulf still exists between the two sides.

"They're 10 years behind Arsenal," he told BT Sport. "The Wembley effect, we did that, and it was never going to be successful for them.

"I don't think Spurs fans should get too far ahead of themselves. They have a smaller squad, and that's due to financial constraints.

"They're building a brand-new stadium. We've already heard about that from Arsenal and how restrictive that was, so they already have that to contend with."

Tottenham, who have not finished above their North London rivals in 22 years, return to action next week with the visit of Everton.

