Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Martin Keown: 'Arsene Wenger may have made his mind up on Arsenal future'

sene Wenger manager of Arsenal looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on December 13, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Martin Keown believes Arsene Wenger may have realised that his time at Arsenal is up following their 5-1 thrashing at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Martin Keown has suggested that Arsene Wenger may have realised that his time at Arsenal is up following the club's 5-1 thrashing at Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Gunners, seemingly all but out of the tournament following the result at the Allianz Arena, have not reached the quarter-finals of the competition since the 2009-10 season, while the Premier League title has eluded them for the past 13 years.

With Wenger's contract up at the end of the season, former Arsenal defender Keown believes that the Frenchman may have made his mind up about his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The 50-year-old Englishman told BT Sport after the game: "He looked particularly wounded. I feel for him - he almost needs to be protected from himself.

"This is 20 years of work here. He's been magnificent for the club. This is a massive low point for him. This brings forward the change that looks likely at the end of the season.

"I think it will be him that makes the decision. The realisation that the decision needs to be made is more apparent tonight."

Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996.

Martin Keown looks on prior to the pre-season match between Corby Town and Stevenage at Steel Park on August 2, 2011 in Corby, England
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Bayern Munich are a better team than Arsenal'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Result: Ruthless Bayern Munich thrash Arsenal in first leg of Champions League tie
