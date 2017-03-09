Manchester City are reportedly looking into the prospect of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City have lined up Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, according to reports.

Speculation has emerged over the Argentine striker's future at the Etihad Stadium after Gabriel Jesus took his first-team place after the Brazilian's arrival in January.

Although Aguero regained his starting berth following Jesus's injury, the 28-year-old is said to be looking for pastures new in the summer following his stint on the substitutes' bench.

According to The Sun, Aubameyang has been earmarked as an ideal signing for Pep Guardiola should Aguero depart Man City, with an offer of £40m set aside in that case.

Aguero has scored 23 goals in 32 appearances this season, while Aubameyang has netted 28 times in 31 matches, including a Champions League hat-trick against Benfica on Wednesday.