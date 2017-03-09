Joe Hart's agent, Jonathan Barnett, reveals that they are yet to discuss the goalkeeper's future with Manchester City.

The England international is on loan at Serie A club Torino after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola.

Reports on Thursday claimed that Hart could stay in Italy for another season if it helped Man City sign Granata striker Andrea Belotti in the summer.

Jonathan Barnett, Hart's agent, told Sky Sports News: "(His future) is not something we've discussed with Manchester City.

"There are plenty of conversations to be had with them but there will be lots of options open to Joe because he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

The 29-year-old stopper has so far made 27 appearances for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, who are currently ninth in the Italian top flight.