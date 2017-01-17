Shay Given urges Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from Torino

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given urges Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from his loan spell with Torino amid Claudio Bravo's struggles at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has urged Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from his loan spell with Torino during the January transfer window.

Hart was turfed out by Guardiola upon his summer arrival at the Etihad Stadium, being replaced as City's first-choice goalkeeper by new signing Claudio Bravo.

However, the former Barcelona shot-stopper has struggled during his debut campaign in English football, and Given believes that it is time for Guardiola to backtrack on his original decision.

"Joe was maybe harshly treated at the start of the season. But he is still on the books, he is still a Manchester City player," he told talkSPORT.

"Yaya Toure, for the first three or four months he wasn't getting a look in and he managed to change Guardiola's mind. Why can Joe Hart not do that?

"Maybe bring him back in January and have a look at him at least this season before [Guardiola] makes another decision in the summer."

Hart has started all 18 of Torino's Serie A matches since joining the club, but only two teams outside the relegation zone have conceded more goals than Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

Joe Hart barks orders during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hart granted permission to leave England camp
>
View our homepages for Shay Given, Pep Guardiola, Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Yaya Toure, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola 'planning major Manchester City clearout'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
Given urges Guardiola to recall HartMan City midfielder turns down China move?Man City to appeal Bacary Sagna fine?Kolarov: 'Guardiola is best in the world'Sagna fined over Instagram post
West Brom knocked back in Delph pursuit?Mills: 'Guardiola in crisis at Man City'Guardiola rules Man City out of title raceGuardiola feels "awful" for Man City playersKoeman tips Guardiola to bounce back
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Shay Given urges Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from Torino
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Arsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Arsenal have £56m bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti rejected
Arsenal to launch Andrea Belotti bid?Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'Torino seeking replacement for Joe Hart?Joe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'
Report: City willing to sell Hart to LiverpoolLeicester City interested in Joe Hart?West Ham United keen to sign Joe Hart?Joe Hart 'to be sold for £10m'Joe Hart rejected Sunderland approach
> Torino Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand