Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given urges Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from his loan spell with Torino amid Claudio Bravo's struggles at the club.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has urged Pep Guardiola to recall Joe Hart from his loan spell with Torino during the January transfer window.

Hart was turfed out by Guardiola upon his summer arrival at the Etihad Stadium, being replaced as City's first-choice goalkeeper by new signing Claudio Bravo.

However, the former Barcelona shot-stopper has struggled during his debut campaign in English football, and Given believes that it is time for Guardiola to backtrack on his original decision.

"Joe was maybe harshly treated at the start of the season. But he is still on the books, he is still a Manchester City player," he told talkSPORT.

"Yaya Toure, for the first three or four months he wasn't getting a look in and he managed to change Guardiola's mind. Why can Joe Hart not do that?

"Maybe bring him back in January and have a look at him at least this season before [Guardiola] makes another decision in the summer."

Hart has started all 18 of Torino's Serie A matches since joining the club, but only two teams outside the relegation zone have conceded more goals than Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.