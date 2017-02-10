A report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur join the likes of Real Madrid in the hunt for Torino forward Andrea Belotti.

The five-time Italian international has scored 28 times in 58 appearances for Torino since joining from Palermo in the summer of 2015, including 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid have long been credited with an interest in the centre-forward, but according to Tuttosport, both Manchester clubs and Spurs are now eyeing moves at the end of the campaign.

Belotti has already found the back of the net on 15 occasions in Serie A this season, with his form helping Torino solidify a spot in the top half of Italian's top flight.

It is understood that the Italy striker has an £85m release clause in his current contract.