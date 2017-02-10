New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur join the likes of Real Madrid in the hunt for Torino forward Andrea Belotti.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all reportedly joined the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti in this summer's transfer window.

The five-time Italian international has scored 28 times in 58 appearances for Torino since joining from Palermo in the summer of 2015, including 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid have long been credited with an interest in the centre-forward, but according to Tuttosport, both Manchester clubs and Spurs are now eyeing moves at the end of the campaign.

Belotti has already found the back of the net on 15 occasions in Serie A this season, with his form helping Torino solidify a spot in the top half of Italian's top flight.

It is understood that the Italy striker has an £85m release clause in his current contract.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'
>
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Juan Mata: 'David de Gea relaxed at Manchester United'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
Conte brushes off Willian exit rumoursMourinho rules out major summer changesMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testMourinho "convinced" of Ibrahimovic stayConte: 'Six teams still in title race'
Preview: Man Utd vs. WatfordRooney: 'Man Utd in good position'Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?David de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdEd Woodward hints at quiet summer window
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's No.1'Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal futureConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Jenkinson: 'Palace deal wasn't right for me'
Juventus join race to sign Sanchez?Preview: Arsenal vs. Hull CityWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman hopeful of new contract for striker Romelu Lukaku
Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripConte brushes off Willian exit rumoursDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'
Conte refuses to put price on HazardConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Kurt Zouma to discuss Chelsea futurePreview: Burnley vs. ChelseaAntonio Conte: 'Title race is not over'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Dele Alli named as Premier League Player of the Month for January
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'
Klopp undecided on goalkeeper changePreview: Liverpool vs. TottenhamWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Harry Kane "would love" Spurs captaincyPochettino: 'There's time to catch Chelsea'
Pochettino "optimistic" over Danny RoseKane: 'I want to retire at Tottenham'Harry Kane wary of "dangerous" LiverpoolHarry Kane hails "ruthless" PochettinoReport: Madrid turn attention to Lloris
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne beats Eden Hazard to 'best Belgian player' award
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'
Guardiola: 'Bravo still a top goalkeeper'Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man CityCity 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'Wenger 'not interested' in Joe HartInter consider move for Sergio Aguero?
Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Fernandinho: 'Jesus level will drop'Caballero: 'We will see best of Bravo'Toure calls for caution over Jesus
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'
 David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
Zinedine Zidane backs Keylor NavasMiami to host El Clasico fixture?Gareth Bale to return within a monthDavid de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdLiverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
Zidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Cesc Fabregas wanted by Real Madrid?Report: Madrid turn attention to LlorisReal Madrid play friendly in Vigo
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Torino News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic denies interest in Joe Hart
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United 'lining up summer move for Joe Hart'
Given urges Guardiola to recall HartArsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'Arsenal have £56m Belotti bid rejectedArsenal to launch Andrea Belotti bid?Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'
Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'Torino seeking replacement for Joe Hart?Joe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'Report: City willing to sell Hart to LiverpoolLeicester City interested in Joe Hart?
> Torino Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand