Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that he has been overwhelmed by "positive vibes" during his loan spell in Italy with Torino.

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying a season-long spell with the Italian side after finding himself frozen out following Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City last summer.

The England number one, who now looks set to be sold on this summer, admitted that he is enjoying life in Italy and has even been welcomed by fans of Torino's fierce city rivals Juventus.

"It was an amazing surprise when I signed to see such positive vibes coming my way," Hart told BBC Sport. "The fans have been fantastic, the people of the city - both sides of the city too.

"There's a divide with Torino and Juventus - we're not fighting on the same scales but in the city there's certainly strong love for both."

Hart's Torino side are currently ninth in the Serie A table, while Juve lead the way by an eight-point margin.