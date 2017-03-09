Joe Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in Turin

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that he has been overwhelmed by "positive vibes" during his loan spell in Italy with Torino.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Joe Hart has said that he has been surprised by the magnitude of "positive vibes" during his loan time with Serie A outfit Torino.

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying a season-long spell with the Italian side after finding himself frozen out following Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City last summer.

The England number one, who now looks set to be sold on this summer, admitted that he is enjoying life in Italy and has even been welcomed by fans of Torino's fierce city rivals Juventus.

"It was an amazing surprise when I signed to see such positive vibes coming my way," Hart told BBC Sport. "The fans have been fantastic, the people of the city - both sides of the city too.

"There's a divide with Torino and Juventus - we're not fighting on the same scales but in the city there's certainly strong love for both."

Hart's Torino side are currently ninth in the Serie A table, while Juve lead the way by an eight-point margin.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Man City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Jonathan Barnett: 'Manchester City yet to discuss Joe Hart future'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Result: Manchester City held to goalless draw by Stoke City
Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in TurinMan City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?Guardiola praises 'battling' Man CityMark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'Team News: Sterling one of three to drop out
Fernandinho 'to be rewarded with new deal'Isco 'keen on Manchester City move'Pep Guardiola coy on title chancesGuardiola: 'English players are so expensive'Guardiola: 'Sane can still improve'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Jonathan Barnett: 'Manchester City yet to discuss Joe Hart future'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Joe Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in Turin
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Manchester City to use Joe Hart as makeweight in Andrea Belotti deal
Southgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'
Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'Bilic rules out making Joe Hart moveWest Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Given urges Guardiola to recall Hart
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 