Gareth Southgate has reportedly flown to Turin to tell Torino loanee Joe Hart that his position as England's first-choice goalkeeper is not under threat.

Gareth Southgate has told Joe Hart that his position as England's first-choice goalkeeper is not under threat, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been exiled by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has recently suggested that the stopper has no future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to The Mirror, Three Lions boss Southgate has just returned from a trip to Turin arranged to give Torino loanee Hart guarantees that his international future is not in doubt.

With a friendly against world champions Germany in Dortmund on March 22 followed by a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania four days later, Southgate reportedly wanted to gauge Hart's state of mind personally.

Hart has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal at the end of the season, while Torino are said to be considering the option of signing him permanently.