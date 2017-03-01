New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola hints Joe Hart will leave Manchester City in summer

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hints that Joe Hart will leave the club at the end of the season.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that Joe Hart does not have a future with the two-time Premier League champions.

The 29-year-old left the Etihad Stadium at the start of the campaign to join Torino on loan after it was made clear that he would not be first choice.

Claudio Bravo arrived from Barcelona to replace Hart, but he has since dropped behind Willy Caballero in the pecking order after a series of mistakes.

When asked by reporters if Hart will return to the club, Guardiola said: "I'm so happy with Willy and Claudio."

With regards to who will take the number one spot, the Spanish coach claimed: "I will decide about that at the end of the season. I trust a lot in both and we'll decide - not just the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, full-backs - we are going to decide at the end of the season.

"We'll think about [offering Caballero a new deal] but we'll make the decision at the end of the season. They have to try to keep going, to convince me every day.

"There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation. Of course there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club and we have to accept that. But we are going to decide in the last months of the season."

Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham United are among the clubs who have been linked with Hart.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
