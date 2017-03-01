Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that captain Vincent Kompany has not recovered from a leg injury in time to face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Vincent Kompany is still not ready to return to action for Wednesday's FA Cup replay against Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old was expected to be involved in the initial tie 10 days ago, but missed out due to a leg injury which also kept him sidelined for the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco.

Guardiola initially claimed that the club captain would be fit for Huddersfield's return to the Etihad Stadium, but the Belgian has not recovered in time.

"Kompany is not ready for tomorrow. He is much better but not right. [He will be ready] soon - he is in the last part," he told reporters.

Kompany has only made six appearances for City under Guardiola and has featured for just 127 minutes across all competitions since October.