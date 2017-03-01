Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
 

Vincent Kompany still sidelined for Huddersfield Town clash

© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that captain Vincent Kompany has not recovered from a leg injury in time to face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Vincent Kompany is still not ready to return to action for Wednesday's FA Cup replay against Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old was expected to be involved in the initial tie 10 days ago, but missed out due to a leg injury which also kept him sidelined for the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco.

Guardiola initially claimed that the club captain would be fit for Huddersfield's return to the Etihad Stadium, but the Belgian has not recovered in time.

"Kompany is not ready for tomorrow. He is much better but not right. [He will be ready] soon - he is in the last part," he told reporters.

Kompany has only made six appearances for City under Guardiola and has featured for just 127 minutes across all competitions since October.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday night
>
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Report: Sergio Aguero to push through move to Real Madrid
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk 'very committed' to Southampton despite transfer rumours
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure uncertain over Manchester City future
Report: Arsenal set sights on Man City teenToure wants long career like Ibrahimovic, GiggsKylian Mbappe tops Man City's summer wishlist?Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma De Bruyne admits defensive "mistakes"
Manchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?Sagna: 'Man City must communicate more'Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightGuardiola fears Champions League eliminationAguero insists he wants Man City stay
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
David Wagner, Garry Monk banned and fined by Football Association for altercation
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
David Wagner plays down Leicester links
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
Chelsea to face Man United in quartersPep Guardiola defends squad rotationWagner proud of clean sheet against Man CityGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man City
Team News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man CityLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City - as it happenedGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testCranie signs 12-month contract extensionGarry Monk, David Wagner charged by FA
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 