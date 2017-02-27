New Transfer Talk header

Yaya Toure uncertain over Manchester City future

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Yaya Toure has admitted that he is unsure if he will still be at Manchester City next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Yaya Toure has admitted that he is unsure whether he will be a Manchester City player next season.

The 33-year-old midfielder's future under Pep Guardiola looked bleak at the start of the campaign when he was frozen out due to the manager's dispute with Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk.

Since returning to the fold, the Ivorian has impressed by scoring six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions, and while he is keen to continue playing, he has no idea yet if he will be at City for the 2017-18 season.

"In the past when you got to 33, you were done. Now with the science, players can go on much longer," Reuters quotes Toure as saying.

"I don't know about next season. I don't think about it. I am just about enjoying having my team mates around. You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say 'Ah, uncle is on the phone'.

"When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time. What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done. It depends on the board because I don't have nothing to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans."

Toure has won five major trophies, including two Premier League titles, since joining City from Barcelona in 2010.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Report: Aguero to push through Madrid move
>
